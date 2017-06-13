Dec. 21, 1927 – June 11,2017

TOPEKA — Virgil L. Silver, Lyndon, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 89.

He was born Dec. 21, 1927, at Burlingame, the son of Ralph and Lucille Hogle Silver. He grew up in Burlingame and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1945. In the late 1940s, he moved with his family to Lyndon, where he has lived since.

He attended Clark Business School and then served in the U.S. Army with the 189th Field Artillery Battalion in the Korean War. He farmed with his dad for several years and worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at Forbes Field in Topeka and at Melvern Lake.

He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 125, Masons of Euclid Lodge No. 101 A.F.&A.M. and Lyndon United Methodist Church.

He married Virginia Wark Jan. 24, 1954, at Lyndon. She preceded him in death on May 4, 1991. He married Phyllis Peters Feb. 25, 1995, at Lamont Hill. She survives of the home.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Linda Hurt and husband, Bill, South Lake, Texas, and Jim Silver and wife, Marsha, McPherson; two stepchildren, Sandra Lindsey, Wichita, and Mark Peters, Wakarusa; a brother, Jerry Silver and wife, Ruth, Melvern; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 17 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 16 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon High School Honor Flight, and sent in care on Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.