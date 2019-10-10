Dec. 27, 1931 – Oct. 7, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Virgil Scheid, Vassar, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. He was 87.

He was born Dec. 27, 1931, near Vassar, the youngest child of Henry and Edna Kraft Scheid. He lived most all of his life around the Vassar community.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked at Goodyear Tire, Topeka, for almost 40 years, was a farmer and stockman for most of his life. He served as an EMT and First Responder, was a member of Vassar Cemetery Board and Rails to Trails organization.

He married Delores Ross Dec. 2, 1955, at Netawaka. She survives. To this union, two daughters were born.

Besides his wife of almost 64 years, he is survived by two daughters, Lynette Scheid, Wichita, and Deanna Jackson and husband, Jim, Osage City; two sisters; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned and private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Virgil Scheid Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.