Aug. 19, 1928 – Nov. 8, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Virginia L. Getsinger, Burlingame, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at an Osage City nursing home. She was 89.

She was born Aug. 19, 1928, at Perry, the daughter of Leo Michael and Laura Alice Collett Werner.

She married James Michael Getsinger Feb. 10, 1948, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1995.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Michael Getsinger on Oct. 22, 1973.

She is survived by a son, James Getsinger, Burlingame; a brother, David Werner, Ocala, Fla.; and a sister, Carol Whittington, Topeka.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.