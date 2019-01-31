Nov. 13, 1922 – Jan. 29, 2019

TOPEKA — Wanda Paxton, Osage City, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka. She was 96.

She was born Nov. 13, 1922, at Miller, the daughter of Ira and Helen Hoglund Smith. She grew up around the Miller community and lived in Osage City for many years.

After graduating from Miller High School, she worked as a nanny in Virginia. She then worked in the security division of War Production Board during World War II. She worked as a receptionist for Osage Medical Clinic for over 48 years. She was a member of Osage United Methodist Church, TOPS and Sunshine Club.

She married Thomas "Gene" Paxton, Jan. 29, 1945. He preceded her in death in 1968.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Helen; and two brothers, Alvin "Al" Smith and William "Bill" Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia "Pat" English, Lawrence, and Linda Williams, Vassar; two grandchildren, Megan English and husband, Mark and Kevin Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Leah Williams and Ethan Williams.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Osage United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment will be at Osage City Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.