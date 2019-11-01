Dec. 25, 1940 – Jan. 3, 2019

TOPEKA — Warren L. Hallgren, Topeka, formerly of Lyndon, passed away at his home Jan. 3, 2019. He was 78.

He was born Dec. 25, 1940, at Saginaw, Mich., the son of Lloyd L. and Ruth Alta Bell Hallgren. He moved to Kansas at age four and graduated from Republic High School in 1959.

He married Evelyn Masenthin June 23, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. She survives.

He attended barber school at Liberal and worked as a barber at St. Marys and Republic. He served in Kansas Army National Guard and was activated and sent to Vietnam in 1969. He worked in construction most of his life until he retired in 2012, due to health problems.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Max Hallgren; and a brother-in-law, Merlyn Farlee.

Besides his wife, he will forever be missed by a daughter, Lisa Anschutz, Lyndon; a son, Kevin Hallgren and wife, Nancy, Lyndon; a sister, Jean Farlee, Republic; a brother, Veryle “Bud” Hallgren and wife, Darlene, Topeka; a sister-in-law, Shary Hallgren, Osage City; five grandchildren, Logan, Justin and Jordan Hallgren and Wyatt and Cody Anschutz; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Jan. 19 with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Community Church, Lyndon. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.