Jan. 4, 1937 – May 27, 2019

TOPEKA — Wayne O'Brien, Overbrook, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Francis Hospital, Topeka. He was 82.

He was born Jan. 4, 1937, at Ottawa, the son of Andrew and Thelma Snethen O'Brien. He lived most of his life in the Overbrook community.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He worked at DuPont, Topeka, until his retirement. He was a member of Grace Community Church, Overbrook, and Topeka Ski Club since 1984. He was a faithful K.U. fan and followed his children and grandchildren to their sporting events and concerts.

He married Joann Barngrover June 20, 1969, at Pauline. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Thelma; a brother, Jerry O'Brien; a daughter, Jamie Ullery; and a grandson, Alex O'Brien.

Besides his wife of nearly 50 years, he is survived by three children, Kim Davis, Scranton, and Kimberly O'Brien and Patrick O'Brien, both of Lawrence; a brother, Donald O'Brien, Topeka; a sister, Wilma Kramer, Carbondale; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to NAI and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.