EMPORIA — Wilda “Marie” Hill, Melvern, died Monday, August 14, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor-Jones Health Center, Emporia. She was 97.

She was born Nov. 8, 1919, on a farm near Melvern, the daughter of Walter and Elsie Patterson White. She lived most of her life in and around Melvern until moving to a retirement facility in Emporia, in 2006.

She married Dave Hill July 16, 1938, and they were married for nearly 70 years. He passed away Feb. 24, 2008.

She taught in one room schools throughout Osage County in her early years, did substitute teaching in later years, became the head cook at Melvern schools, clerked at both grocery stores in Melvern and helped with the farming operation.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Wayne White, Lydia Cooke, Marvin “Jack” White and Norma Green.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanie Lawhorn and husband, Jim, Eudora, and Davonne Lowry and husband, Tom, Emporia; a grandson, Chad Lawhorn and wife, Kristine, Eudora; a granddaughter, Kelsi Coble and husband, Tanner, Olathe; three great-grandchildren, Colby Lawhorn, Olivia Lawhorn and Carter Coble; a sister-in-law, Sandy White, Emporia; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Melvern United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern PRIDE and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

