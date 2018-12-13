Feb. 9, 1930 – Dec. 10, 2018

EMPORIA — Willene Charlotte Cole, Emporia, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at her home. She was 88.

She was born Feb. 9, 1930, at Oneida, the daughter of William and Anna Marie Keck Ackerman. Dedicated to the education of children, she began teaching at the age of 17 and received her master’s in education from Emporia State University.

She retired as a special education teacher at Attica, in 1997. She enjoyed playing cards, board games and bingo. She spent many years volunteering with Hand in Hand Hospice. She was a chapter member of Eastern Star for 50 years.

She married John E. Faylor in 1951, at Sabetha. He preceded her in death, in 1973, while living in Burlingame. She married Charles Cole, Burlingame, in 1975. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Helen Maple and Arlene Seaman.

She is survived by three daughters, Kandee Fillmore, Tucson, Ariz., Sadie Seaton, Emporia, and Pennie Hufford, Glenns Ferry, Idaho; eight grandchildren, Russell Britschge, RaeAnna Judd, Amber Fillmore, Jackson Seaton, Matthew Rhoads, Levi Seaton, Emily Rhoads and C.J. Hufford; and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 at First Christian Church, Madison, and officiated by Pastor Bob Robison. Inurnment will be in Burlingame Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Public Library and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State St., Emporia, KS 66801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.robertsblue.com.