Nov. 1, 1925 – April 28, 2019

TOPEKA — William “Bill” Smith Sr., Topeka, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was 93.

He was born Nov. 1, 1925, at Franklin, Neb., the son of Francis and Daisie Baker Smith.

He married Julia Maus, July 30, 1946, at her parents’ home. She preceded him in death March 22, 2006.

He worked in construction as well as managed his own farm. He had a lifelong love for farming. He and his wife, Julia, purchased a farm in 1950 near Harveyville, that he actively farmed until two years ago, but was involved with until his death.

He loved to travel the country with his wife. He enjoyed attending music shows and loved playing all sorts of games, including bingo. He was a man of his faith and above all else, he loved being with family and friends including his new family at Healthcare Resort.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Foster; a son-in-law, Dewey Dodds; and three siblings, Mary Snoddy, Eugene Smith and Avis Smith.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeannine Dodds; a son, William “Sam” Smith Jr. and wife, Cynthia A.; a daughter, Janet Sommer and husband, Rod; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will greet friends during a visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka. A funeral ceremony will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care 200 S.W. Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.