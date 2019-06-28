April 12, 1943 – June 27, 2019

CARBONDALE — William Bobby Gunnells, Carbondale, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 76.

He was born April 12, 1943, at Olar, S.C., the son of Shelley Gunnells and Judith Hair Gunnells.

He married his high school sweetheart Margaret “Maggie” Sheddan, Aug. 21, 1965, in a church at Forbes Field, Topeka. She survives.

Master Sergeant Gunnells retired from the 108th Aviation Regiment after serving 27 years in the U.S. Army National Guard. After serving his country, he went to work at Walmart Distribution Center, Ottawa, for 10 years.

He was a family man, raising his four children with Maggie on their farm just outside of Carbondale. He took his family on numerous vacations so they could travel and see the United States. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, Papa and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Besides his wife of 53 years, he is survived by four children; Sheila Kearney and husband, Joe, Lisa Gunnells, Amy Gunnells and Wade Gunnells and wife, Jodi; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, June Ragsdale, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Connie Barrios, Buffalo, N.Y.

Graveside services and military honors will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1 at Davidson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kansas Parkinson’s Inc. or Interim Hospice.