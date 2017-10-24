William E. Christesen

Sept. 7, 1936 – Oct. 10, 2017

OVERLAND PARK — Master Chief William E. “Bill” Christesen, Overland Park, died Oct. 10, 2017. He was 81.

He was born Sept. 7, 1936, at Lyndon, the son of Bill and Clara Elliott Christesen. He grew up in Osage City, where he played high school football and sang in the choir. He received a scholarship to play football at Emporia State University. He left college early to join the U.S. Navy in 1960. He retired after serving 20 years in the Navy. He trained in San Diego as a submarine nuclear power technician and served on four boats, USS Remora, USS James Monroe, USS Batfish and the USS James K. Polk. He taught at the Nuclear Power Training Command in Idaho Falls, Idaho and was a Navy Seal.

After the Navy, he worked for ServiceMaster at St. Luke’s Hospital during which time he met and later married Pat Nicholson on Nov. 30, 1986. They moved to Shreveport, La., and soon moved to the New Orleans area where he was plant operations manager at Charity Hospital. Upon retiring from ServiceMaster, Bill and Pat moved back to Overland Park.

He was very active in the Elks Lodge No. 2395, American Legion Post 370, and the 40/8 Club, where he held the title of Grand Chef de Gare du Kansas.

Devoted husband and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pat Christesen; a son Bruce Christesen and wife, Tammy; four stepchildren, Bill Nicholson and wife, Chris, Bob Nicholson and wife, Kaylene, Kathy Nicholson-Bonn and husband, Lee and Tricia Cook and husband, Brian; eight grandchildren, MaryAnn, Will, Katie, Patrick, Shelby, Isabelle, Gwyneth and Gillian; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia.

A visitation and funeral were held Oct. 17 at McGilley and Hoge Chapel. Burial followed at Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Johnson County Family Lodge, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, KS or the charity of your choice.