Feb. 7, 1946 – Jan. 20, 2018

TOPEKA — William F. White Jr., Osage City, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka. He was 71. Family and friends lovingly surrounded him in the days prior to his death.

He was born Feb. 7, 1946, at Chanute, the son of William F. White Sr. and Marguerite F. White. After living in Emporia during his early childhood, he went to Osage City public schools and graduated from Osage City High School in 1965.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years. He was an employee of Union Pacific Railroad for over 25 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed coaching baseball for his three sons in their youth.

In retirement, he was an expert woodworker and refurbished numerous antique pieces. He was a devout Catholic and was proud of his membership in the Knights of Columbus. He served as an officer on several occasions, including as a Grand Knight.

He married Janice A. Krueger Oct. 21, 1967. They were married for 50 years. She survives of the home. Together, they enjoyed dancing, bowling, spending time with neighbors, and raising their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as an infant brother, Arthur L White.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sisters, Patricia Edge, Kansas City, Mo., Carol Bolyard, Osage City, and Margaret Jean White, Columbus, Ohio; three sons, Arthur L. White and wife, Megan M. White, Columbia, Mo., Troy D. White, Longmont, Colo., and Daniel L. White, Osage City; a grandson, Samuel R. White, Columbia, Mo.; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He believed that the concept of “family” extended well beyond the home and the nuclear family unit.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at St. Patrick’s, Osage City. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. A luncheon will take place at St. Brigid Hall immediately following the service. Following his wishes, Bill was cremated at Angels Above Cremation Services, Topeka, who respectfully performed the task. His remains will be buried at Osage City Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that a donation be made to the American Lung Association in Bill’s name.