William Priebe

Died March 26, 2018

OSAGE CITY — William "Bill" Priebe Jr. died Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home in Osage City. He was 97.

He was born at Vassar, the son of William and Minnie Ebel Priebe Sr. He was a life-long resident of Osage County, with the exception of his time in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

He married Audrey Bowman Jan. 10, 1942, at Vassar. She preceded him in death.

Bill and Audrey were owners of Priebe Grocery and Locker Plant in Vassar for over 30 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar.

He was an active member of community efforts to establish water service under Osage County Water District No. 3, create and install a zoning commission for the Pomona Lake area and promote Pomona Lake visitation with other business leaders around Pomona Lake.

After selling the business in Vassar, he was a construction project inspector for an engineering/consultant firm in Topeka until his retirement.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Minnie; and four sisters, Ester, Marie, Viola and Wilma.

He is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann Hamilton; a grandson, Mark Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Hamilton; a grandson, Christopher Hamilton and wife, Cassie; a son, James "Jim" Priebe and wife, Judy; a granddaughter, Jessica Matsler; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Matsler; and a sister, Donna Bitterman and her immediate family.

Private graveside services were at Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions of the donor's choice, in memory of Bill and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.