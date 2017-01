Died Jan. 24, 2017

MILLER — William “Tom” Taylor, Miller, died Jan. 24, 2017, at his home. He was 74.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Ivy Cemetery near Admire. Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miller United Methodist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 W. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

