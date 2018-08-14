William Tillman

Nov. 2, 1953 – Aug. 13, 2018

EL DORADO — William "Bill" Tillman died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at his home in El Dorado. He was 64.

He was born Nov. 2, 1953, at Topeka, the son of John and June Miller Tillman. He grew up in Vassar and graduated from Lyndon High School in 1971. He lived and raised his family in Leon and was in El Dorado for the last several years.

He worked in law enforcement, served as a park ranger for Pomona State Park and El Dorado State Park. He was a store manager for Walmart and a bluegrass musician for many years. He was a member of Vassar United Methodist Church, Kansas Prairie Pickers Association, Vassar Polecats and Prospect Bluegrass Band.

He married Peggy Lee Streeter April 26, 1975, at Vassar. They divorced.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and June; a stepson, Chad Lee Barnhart; and a granddaughter, Alyssah Jane Faith Tillman.

He is survived by three children, Benjamin John Tillman and wife, Joanna, William Joseph Tillman and Crystal June Crank and husband, Damon, all of El Dorado; two sisters, Kathy Pingleton and husband, Phil and Karla Porter, all of Topeka; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Vassar Community Center. Inurnment will follow at Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Prairie Pickers and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.