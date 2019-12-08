Oct. 27, 1922 – Aug. 8, 2019

OVERBROOK — Wilma Schwemmer, Lyndon, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 96.

She was born Oct. 27, 1922, Lawrence, the daughter of W.C. and Lydia Hildenbrand Wulfkuhle. She lived in Stull for many years before moving to rural Lyndon in 1969.

She worked for Gibb's Clothing as a sales clerk and bookkeeper. Most of her life was spent as a farmer's wife. She was a member of the Stull United Methodist Church and then Lyndon United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women at both churches, was a leader of Stull Busy Beavers Club and EHU.

She married Paul Schwemmer April 16, 1942, at Stull. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2000.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynda Schwemmer on Aug. 20, 1982.

She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Pierce-Cox and husband, Ron, Lyndon; two grandchildren, Jeff Pierce and wife, Julie and Jennifer Hamlet and husband, Scott; three step-grandchildren, Ronnie Cox, Kathy Holmes and Kevin Cox; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jayla, Logan and Noah; and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, at Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Stull Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Women or Stull United Methodist Women and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.