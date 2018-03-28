Died – March 24, 2018

VASSAR — Zele Templeton died unexpectedly at her home Saturday, March 24, 2018.

She was born in Buda, Texas, and lived in rural Manchacca, Texas, most of her early life. She was active in 4-H and was an avid horseman. She graduated in 1974 from Crockett High School, Austin, Texas.

She married Glenn Templeton Aug. 19, 1978, at her home in Manchacca, Texas. They relocated several times and settled in 1997 at Vassar.

She served as a community leader for the Vassar Blue Ribbon 4-H club for a number of years where she taught her children and grandchildren to exhibit dairy cattle. She also served her church as the Vacation Bible School director of arts and crafts and on the endowment committee.

She loved the out of doors and was an accomplished huntress and fisherwoman. She had many friends in the Kansas Muzzleloading Association and especially loved the rendezvous.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Henslee, Buda, Texas; and her father-in-law, Billie Templeton, Austin, Texas.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Henslee, Lyndon; a sister, Jauny Keith and husband, Cecil, Wimberly, Texas; a brother, Herbie Henslee, Rockport, Texas; her mother-in-law, Bea Templeton, Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Judy Weedon ("Jim Bob"), San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law, Gina Ball (Tad), Carrollton, Texas; a daughter, Lindsey Templeton, Silver Lake; two grandchildren, Lexi and Logan "John Henry" Keen; a daughter, Catie Spratt, Lyndon; two grandchildren, Paul "Boomer" and Arianna "Baby Sue" Spratt; and her loving and devoted husband, Glenn, Vassar.

"She has been my partner, the love of my life and especially my best friend for all of my adult life. I will continue to love her with my whole heart and cherish her memory until we are reunited by our creator in paradise. I am honored to have been accepted as her husband and am truly blessed by our God."

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 2 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Zion Lutheran Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.